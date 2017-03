Iranian President-elect Hassan Rohani speaks with the media during a news conference in Tehran June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Majid Hagdost

Iran's president-elect Hassan Rohani said on Monday a new opportunity had been created for friendly relations between the Islamic Republic and the world, and he hoped all countries would take the opportunity to build friendly relations.

He also said Iran was ready to show more transparency on its nuclear programme.

"I hope that all countries use this opportunity," he told his first news conference after Friday's presidential election.

