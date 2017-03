Iranian President-elect Hassan Rohani speaks to the media following a visit to the Khomeini mausoleum in Tehran June 16, 2013. Reuters/Fars News/Seyed Hassan Mousavi

DUBAI Iran's president-elect, Hassan Rohani, said on Monday he would revive constructive interaction with the world.

"Your government ... will follow up national goals ... in the path of saving the country's economy, revive ethics and constructive interaction with the world through moderation," Rohani said in his first news conference since he was elected in Friday's presidential election.

