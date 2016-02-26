TEHRAN Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he had reports of a high turnout in twin elections on Friday for parliament and a leadership body, the official IRNA news agency reported.

"Election is a symbol of the political independence of a country. By voting, people decide the future of their country ... reports shows a high turnout in the elections," Rouhani was quoted as saying after casting his vote.

Rouhani, a pragmatist whose moderate allies are pitted against conservative hardliners in the contest, is running for the Assembly of Experts, which has the task of appointing and dismissing the country's most powerful figure, the supreme leader.

