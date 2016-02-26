Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
TEHRAN Iran announced a second extension of voting due to high turnout in elections on Friday for parliament and a leadership body known as the Assembly of Experts.
"It has been extended for another hour until 9 p.m. (1730 GMT)," state television reported. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0430 GMT). They were originally due to close at 6 p.m. (1430 GMT) but were extended a first time for two hours.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.