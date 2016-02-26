TEHRAN Iran announced a second extension of voting due to high turnout in elections on Friday for parliament and a leadership body known as the Assembly of Experts.

"It has been extended for another hour until 9 p.m. (1730 GMT)," state television reported. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0430 GMT). They were originally due to close at 6 p.m. (1430 GMT) but were extended a first time for two hours.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)