Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
DUBAI About 20 million of Iran's 56 eligible voters have so far cast their ballot in the Islamic Republic's presidential election, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Friday, as President Hassan Rouhani faces off hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi.
"Around 20 million of eligible voters have been able to vote up to this minute," a source told Fars.
Iran has 56.4 million eligible voters. The election started at 8 a.m. (0330 GMT).
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW The White House said on Monday that coalition forces fighting Islamic State militants in Syria retained the right to self-defence as Russia warned it viewed any planes flying in its area of operations as potential targets.
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.