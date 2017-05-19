Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots during the presidential election in a Jewish and Christian district in the center of Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

DUBAI About 20 million of Iran's 56 eligible voters have so far cast their ballot in the Islamic Republic's presidential election, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Friday, as President Hassan Rouhani faces off hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi.

"Around 20 million of eligible voters have been able to vote up to this minute," a source told Fars.

Iran has 56.4 million eligible voters. The election started at 8 a.m. (0330 GMT).

