HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
BEIRUT Iran and China will sign a $3 billion contract next month to upgrade Iran's oil refining capacity, according to Iran's Mehr News agency.
Iran’s deputy oil minister Abbas Kazemi said in Tehran on Tuesday that the deal will focus on upgrading the Abadan oil refinery, Mehr said.
“Last week, China officially opened the financing for the plan to fix and improve the quality of the Abadan refinery,” Mehr quoted Kazemi as saying.
Iran's refineries are in a state of disrepair after years of sanctions which prevented access to parts and new technology.
The deal is expected to be signed when a delegation of Chinese oil officials visit Tehran next month, Kazemi said, according to Mehr News.
(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Susan Fenton)
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.