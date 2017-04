PARIS Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said at the start of a visit to France that his country stood ready to welcome investment and there were no longer obstacles to foreign investors.

"We don't see any obstacles for companies who would want to come and invest in Iran," Rouhani told a French business delegation.

"My coming here is to show that Iran is ready for investments," Rouhani added, speaking through a translator.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; writing by Leigh Thomas)