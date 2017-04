DUBAI Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on his arrival in Paris on Wednesday that a new chapter had began in Tehran's relations with the European Union, after the lifting of sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"A new chapter has began in Tehran relations with the EU, including France," Rouhani was quoted as saying by Iran's ISNA news agency.

