TEHRAN Iran executed a man in public on Tuesday for killing a woman who turned down his offer of marriage, hanging him at the scene of the crime, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

A young man, identified only by his first name "Kousha", stabbed his university mate to death in front of witnesses on July 6, media reported.

"I fell in love with Mahsa when I saw her for the first time. I asked her to marry me, but she turned my proposal down," the daily Sharq news paper quoted Kousha as saying during his trial.

"When I found out she might leave the country after graduation, I took my knives and stabbed her," he said.

Fars said "many people were at the scene to see the implementation of justice."

The execution took place in Saadat Abad, an affluent Tehran neighbourhood in the early morning.

Murder, rape, adultery, armed robbery, apostasy and drug trafficking are all punishable by death under sharia law, imposed in Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Human rights groups often criticise Iran for what they say is one of the highest execution rates in the world, and an Amnesty International report recently said Iran had sharply increased the number of executions.

(Writing by Ramin Mostafavi; Editing by Jon Boyle)