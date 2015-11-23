TEHRAN Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that discussions over consultations between OPEC and other oil producers on Dec.3 - a day before the group's policy-setting meeting - are still ongoing.

Novak, speaking to reporters on the fringes of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Tehran, said there has been a preliminary agreement from Russia to take part in such consultations in mid-December.

He also said that the forum confirmed the common approach to long-term gas deals and take-or-pay clauses in supply contracts, adding that a "fair" gas price is necessary to satisfy both buyers and producers.

