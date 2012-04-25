DUBAI Kurdish rebels killed four members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards in an attack in the west of the country, the Iranian news agency Mehr said on Wednesday.

Iranian security forces have been on the offensive against the rebels in mountainous areas bordering Iraq since last year.

Another four guards were wounded in Tuesday's assault by the PJAK (Party of Free Life of Kurdistan) group in the western district of Paveh, according to Mehr.

"The small terrorist group PJAK also suffered casualties in this attack, the exact number of which will be announced later," an Iranian security official told the agency.

PJAK is an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which took up arms in 1984 to fight for an ethnic homeland in southeast Turkey. Both Iran and its major adversary the United States have called PJAK a terrorist organisation.

