LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
DUBAI Kurdish rebels killed four members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards in an attack in the west of the country, the Iranian news agency Mehr said on Wednesday.
Iranian security forces have been on the offensive against the rebels in mountainous areas bordering Iraq since last year.
Another four guards were wounded in Tuesday's assault by the PJAK (Party of Free Life of Kurdistan) group in the western district of Paveh, according to Mehr.
"The small terrorist group PJAK also suffered casualties in this attack, the exact number of which will be announced later," an Iranian security official told the agency.
PJAK is an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which took up arms in 1984 to fight for an ethnic homeland in southeast Turkey. Both Iran and its major adversary the United States have called PJAK a terrorist organisation.
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.