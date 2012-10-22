Poland sees 100,000-200,000 Poles coming home after Brexit
WARSAW Between 100,000 and 200,000 Poles living in Britain may return home as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, a Polish government ministry said on Monday.
DUBAI The United States understands India's need for Iranian oil imports, which are steady at a rate of 15 million tonnes per year, Indian oil and gas minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Monday.
"The United States appreciates the larger needs of the country and it has also seen the efforts we have made to reduce our dependence on Iran imports to a considerable degree," he told Reuters at the World Energy Forum in Dubai.
"And while we respect the United Nations sanctions, we don't want to ignore the requests of other nations."
In June Washington granted India a waiver on sanctions against Iran that would have cut it off from the U.S. financial system for buying Iranian oil. Washington said the waiver was granted because India had reduced its purchases.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Writing by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
WARSAW Between 100,000 and 200,000 Poles living in Britain may return home as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, a Polish government ministry said on Monday.
SEVASTOPOL, Crimea The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich left the port of Sevastopol in Crimea on Monday for the Mediterranean where it will join the country's naval forces deployed near the Syrian coast, a Russian source told Reuters.
JAKARTA Indonesian police killed a militant on Monday after he detonated a small bomb in the city of Bandung and authorities said they were investigating whether he had links to a radical network sympathetic to Islamic State.