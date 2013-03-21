DUBAI Iran's supreme leader said he was not optimistic about proposals for direct talks with the United States about Iran's disputed nuclear programme, saying Washington did not want the issues resolved.

"I am not optimistic about these talks. Why? Because our past experiences show that talks for American officials does not mean for us to sit down and reach a logical solution... What they mean by talks is that we sit down and talk until Iran accepts their viewpoint," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a New Year address broadcast live on state television.

