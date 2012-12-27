DUBAI Jailed Iranian lawyer and human rights activist Nasrin Sotoudeh was temporarily released from prison on Thursday after being incarcerated for more than two years, the opposition Kaleme website reported.

Sotoudeh is serving out a six-year jail sentence after being arrested in September 2010 and convicted of spreading propaganda and conspiring to harm state security.

"Imprisoned lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was allowed temporary leave from prison a few hours ago after more than two years," Kaleme said, without giving further details.

Sotoudeh had defended journalists and rights activists including Nobel Peace laureate Shirin Ebadi. She also represented Zahra Bahrami, a woman with dual Iranian and Dutch nationality who was hanged in January 2011 on drug trafficking charges.

Earlier this month, Sotoudeh ended a hunger strike that had lasted nearly 50 days after the authorities lifted a ban on her young daughter travelling abroad.

The European Union in October awarded Sotoudeh and Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi with its Sakharov Prize in recognition of their courage defending fundamental liberties.

