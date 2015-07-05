U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry leaves his hotel on the way to a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Vienna, Austria July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

VIENNA Iran's foreign minister said on Monday some differences still remained between Iran and the six powers over the country's disputed nuclear programme ahead of Tuesday's deadline for a final agreement to end a 12-year-old dispute.

"Still nothing is clear. ... Some differences remain and we are trying and working hard," Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters.

The deal under discussion between Iran and the powers is aimed at curbing Tehran's most sensitive nuclear work for a decade or more in exchange for relief from sanctions that have crippled the country's economy.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday that reaching an agreement is possible this week if Iran makes the "hard choices" necessary, but if not, the United States stands ready to walk away from the negotiations.

An Iranian official told the semi-official Tasnim news agency that the talks could continue until July 9, echoing some Western diplomats. But Kerry said negotiators were still aiming for Tuesday's deadline.

"The final deadline is late Wednesday or early Thursday," the official told Tasnim.

The administration of U.S. President Barack Obama must submit the deal to Congress on July 9 in order to get an expedited, 30-day review.

