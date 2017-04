DUBAI An Iranian F-7 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday morning in a central province during a training exercise, the Fars news agency reported.

The semi-official news agency, close to the Revolutionary Guards, quoted a source as saying the pilot and co-pilot ejected before the F-7 hit a mountain near Nain city in Isfahan Province.

The agency quoted its reporter as saying the crash was probably due to mechanical failure.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)