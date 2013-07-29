DUBAI Iranian President-elect Hassan Rouhani is to nominate Mohammad Forouzandeh as head of the Supreme National Security Council, a position which would automatically make him Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, Iran's ISNA news agency said on Monday, quoting sources inside Rouhani's office.

Forouzandeh is a former Revolutionary Guard and a current member of the Supreme National Security Council and head of a large and economically powerful state charitable foundation. There was no official confirmation of the report.

