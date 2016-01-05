WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was in discussions with other U.S. agencies on imposing sanctions against Iran for an Oct. 10 ballistic missile tests by Tehran that violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"We are fully prepared to use sanctions with respect to this most recent ballistic missile test (and) are still working through some technical issues there," spokesman John Kirby said.

Responding to news reports that the State Department stopped sanctions from being imposed because Iran objected, Kirby said: "There continues to be a robust inter-agency discussion about moving forward on sanctions."

He added: "We don't take sanctions advice or guidance from Iran or any other country."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)