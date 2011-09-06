TEHRAN The son of U.S. film director Oliver Stone -- who angered some Americans with a recent movie about anti-U.S. Latin American leaders -- is in Iran doing the groundwork for a documentary, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

"Sean Stone has come to Iran and wants to prepare the ground for making a documentary," Mehrdad Hojjati, an Iranian film producer, was quoted as saying by the ILNA news agency.

Another news agency, Mehr, reported that Oliver Stone, whom it described as an "anti-American system" director, would join his son on September 26 to help out.

The reports did not say what the film would be about.

In his 2009 documentary "South of the Border," Oliver Stone interviewed several leftist Latin American leaders, including Cuba's Raul Castro and Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez who is a close ally of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, a persistent critic of the United States.

In 2009, Stone said he had been in talks with Iranian officials to make a documentary about Ahmadinejad but that scheduling on both sides had prevented it.

The United States, dubbed "the Great Satan" by leaders of the Islamic Republic, has not had diplomatic ties with Tehran since the storming of the U.S. embassy in the wake of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Sean Stone, 26, is listed on the IMDB.com website as a documentary film maker and actor, having small roles in some of his father's movies.

(Writing by Ramin Mostafavi, editing by Paul Casciato)