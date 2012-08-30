Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi speaks with China's Vice President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing August 29, 2012. REUTERS/How Hwee Young/Pool

DUBAI Egyptian President Mohammad Mursi arrived in Tehran on Thursday, the first Egyptian leader to visit Iran since its Islamic revolution in 1979.

Iranian state television broadcast live pictures of Mursi's red-carpet welcome at Tehran's Mehrabad airport. He was to attend a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement that concludes on Friday.

Diplomatic relations between Cairo and Tehran broke down immediately after Iran's revolution over Egypt's support for the overthrown Shah and its peace agreement with Israel.

As president, Mursi has so far refused to address the issue of whether ties would be upgraded with Iran, but has indicated he would pursue a more balanced foreign policy.

(Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by David Brunnstrom)