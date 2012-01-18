A general view of an oil dock is seen from a ship at the port of Kalantari in the city of Chabahar, 300km (186 miles) east of the Strait of Hormuz January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

NATO urges Iran to ensure security of oil supply

BRUSSELS NATO urged Iran on Wednesday to ensure the security of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz but said the Western military alliance had no plans to intervene in the area.

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said in Brussels it was of "utmost importance to make sure energy supplies continue to grow through the vital waterway."

"I would like to stress that the Iranian authorities have a duty to act as responsible international actors," he told a news conference after meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. "NATO has no plans of intervention."

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by John O'Donnell)