TEHRAN Iran's navy is "fully prepared" to defend the country's interests even in international waters, the official IRNA news agency quoted a senior navy commander as saying on Friday.

"All activities of our enemies ... are within our reach. Our naval forces are fully prepared to defend the country's interests even in international waters," IRNA quoted navy commander Siavash Joreh as saying.

Iran is at loggerheads with Western powers over its nuclear programme which they fear is aimed at making nuclear weapons. The United States and Israel have not ruled out military action against Iran if diplomacy fails.

Tehran says its nuclear work is for power generation only.

