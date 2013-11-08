GENEVA A top Iranian negotiator said a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton was productive but that much work remained to reach a deal on the Islamic state's nuclear programme.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Kerry and Ashton held a five-hour meeting in Geneva on Friday evening to try to narrow differences in the search for an agreement to end a decade-old nuclear standoff.

"It was productive but still we have lots of work to do," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters after he arrived back at his hotel in Geneva shortly before midnight (2300 GMT).

