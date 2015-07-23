VIENNA Iran's financial sector offers opportunities for cooperation between domestic banks and foreign investors, Iranian central bank deputy governor Akbar Komijani said on Thursday.

"Iran is enjoying a very vastly developed banking sector ... there is plenty of room for cooperation, with joint ventures between foreign investors and Iranian partners," Komijani said at a conference promoting trade between the European Union and Iran.

"E-banking has grown very much, but there is still a good opportunity to start business together in that area," he added.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Pravin Char)