U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks about an Iran nuclear deal during his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Thursday it was "pretty clear" that a majority of the House and Senate oppose the Iran nuclear deal.

Republicans control both the House and Senate, which have the right to review the deal under a law Democratic President Barack Obama signed in May. They are expected to vote on the agreement after the Labour Day holiday in early September.

"It's pretty clear that a majority of the House and Senate, at a minimum, are opposed to this deal. What those numbers look like post-Labour Day, we'll see," he told a weekly news conference.

