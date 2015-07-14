LONDON A nuclear deal between Iran and six major world powers is an opportunity for the Islamic Republic to grow its economy but only if it fully complies with the terms of the deal, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"There is a real opportunity for Iran to benefit from this agreement in terms of its economy, but this will only happen if Iran delivers on all the agreed actions required to fully address international concerns about its programme," the spokeswoman said.

She added that the deal would help prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons but that its terms needed to be implemented fully.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)