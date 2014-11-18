LONDON A nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers can be reached by a Nov. 24 deadline, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday, but Tehran needs to show more flexibility in negotiations.

"I believe a deal can be done," Hammond said following a London meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. "But we will not do a bad deal. These negotiations are extremely tough and Iran needs to show more flexibility if we are to succeed."

Senior foreign officials from Iran and the six powers - the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China - gather in Vienna this week for the last round of negotiations to reach an accord that would end sanctions in exchange for curbs on Tehran's atomic programme.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)