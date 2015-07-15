British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond (R ) sits next to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a plenary session at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LONDON Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told parliament on Wednesday that Israel would not have been satisfied with any kind of nuclear deal with Iran, dismissing criticism of the agreement struck between Tehran and foreign powers.

"The question you have to ask yourself is what kind of a deal would have been welcomed in Tel Aviv. The answer of course is that Israel doesn't want any deal with Iran," Hammond said in response to an opposition legislator who said he objected to the agreement and cited dismay in Tel Aviv.

"Israel wants a permanent state of stand-off and I don't believe that's in the interests of the region. I don't believe it's in our interest," Hammond said.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Kate Holton)