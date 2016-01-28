Jan 28 Major international companies are rushing to establish a position in Iran as the Islamic Republic re-opens for business after the lifting of international sanctions. (Full Story)

Up for grabs is access to a market with 80 million people and annual output of some $400 billion, making Iran the biggest economy to rejoin the global trading system since the Soviet Union broke up over two decades ago.

Some businesses, such as French shipping line CMA CGM and Evergreen of Taiwan, have already re-established ties with Iran after Tehran signed a deal with world powers in July to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions being lifted.

But since the deal's implementation on Saturday, many more companies from an array of sectors have announced plans.

Deals signed so far include a joint venture and orders worth about 5.7 billion euros ($6.2 billion) with Italy's Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche DANI.MI and another joint venture between French carmaker Peugeot and Iran's biggest auto maker Iran Khodro Industrial Group.

AIRBUS

Iranian state television reported on Thursday that Europe's Airbus AIR.PA will deliver 100 passenger planes to Iran within four years. Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said on Wednesday that he had held talks in Tehran that could lead to the rapid sale of aircraft. (Full Story) (Full Story)

AUDI

The Volkswagen-owned VOWG_pe.DE German carmaker said its representatives had travelled to Iran for talks with possible importers as it sought to enter the market there for the first time, seeing growing potential for luxury car sales. (Full Story)

AUTONEUM

Swiss automotive supplier Autoneum AUTON.S is in talks with French carmakers Renault RENA.PA and <PSA PEUP.PA> about cooperating on potential business in Iran, the Swiss paper Handelszeitung quoted its chief executive as saying on Thursday. (Full Story)

BUCHER

Swiss machinery maker Bucher BUCN.S expects sizeable new orders from Iran within months, its chief executive said. Revenue from pent-up demand in Iran could potentially top the 20 million to 30 million Swiss francs ($20-30 million) his firm reaped there annually before sanctions, he said. Orders for large projects of up to 15 million francs could materialise within six months, he said. (Full Story)

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank CBKG.DE, Germany's number two lender, said it was considering the possibility of returning to Iran, less than a year after agreeing to pay $1.45 billion to U.S. authorities for violating sanctions. (Full Story)

CONDOTTE D'ACQUA

Italian infrastructure company Condotte d'Acqua said on Monday it would sign agreements for projects with Iranian companies worth as much as 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion), a company spokesman said. (Full Story)

DAIMLER

Daimler DAIGn.DE said its trucks division had signed letters of intent with joint venture partners in Iran as part of the German company's re-entry into the country.

DANIELI

Italy's Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche DANI.MI signed a joint venture and agreed orders worth in total about 5.7 billion euros. The venture "Persian Metallics", with an estimated worth of 2 billion euros, involves a group of international and Iranian investors.

Other agreements relating to supply of machines and plants to produce steel and aluminium to be signed with Iranian companies are worth about 3.7 billion euros, the company said. ​​(Full Story)

HELLENIC PETROLEUM

Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum HEPr.AT agreed on Friday to buy crude oil from the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the first European refiner to restart trade relations with Iran after the lifting of international sanctions. The company had been a major buyer of Iranian crude before sanctions were imposed.

HERRENKNECHT

Herrenknecht, a German tunnelling company which helped build the Tehran metro in the 1990s, is ready to bid for projects in Iran, said the company's chairman. He plans to travel to Iran in the next two months to talk to former business partners.

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

British Airways, part of IAG ICAG.L, hopes to start flying to Tehran in the near future, said the airline group's chief executive on Monday.

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO

India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) NALU.NS is interested in setting up a $2 billion smelter complex in Iran, its chairman said, and will send a team of experts there to explore the opportunity.

NORINCO INTERNATIONAL

China's Norinco International Cooperation Ltd 000065.SZ said on Wednesday its consortium had signed an agreement for a railway project in Iran for 2.3 billion yuan ($350 million). (Full Story)

OMAN

An Omani sovereign wealth fund has signed an understanding with Iran Khodro to study a proposal for a $200 million auto plant in Oman, a fund official said on Wednesday. (Full Story)

PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French car maker PEUP.PA and Iran Khodro have announced a 50/50 joint venture to build Peugeot cars in Iran. Peugeot says venture could invest 400 million euros in production, research and development in the next five years.

POSCO

South Korea's POSCO 005490.KS plans to sign a preliminary agreement with Iranian steelmaker PKP in March to buy a stake in a $1.6 billion steel mill project, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

SAIPEM AND OTHER ITALIAN FIRMS

Italy's Saipem SPMI.MI signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to cooperate on major oil and gas projects in Iran. Controlled by Eni ENI.MI and Italian state lender fund FSI, Saipem said the MoU had been signed with the Parsian Oil & Gas Development Co and involved the revamping and upgrading of the Pars Shiraz and Tabriz refineries.

It gave no financial details.

Italian firms Ansaldo Energia, Fincantieri, and Itinera also signed deals with various Iranian companies in front of reporters on Monday. Not all the details were given.

The following day, the international arm of Telecom Italia Group, Ti Sparkle, said it had signed a MoU with an Iranian telecom firm.

Italian state railways said Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) will provide technical assistance for the construction of a high speed line and the electrification of another. No terms or conditions were revealed.

SCHLUMBERGER

The world's biggest oilfield services company Schlumberger is in talks to buy back its former Iranianian unit, the managing director of ex-subsidiary Well Services of Iran was cited as saying in the Wall Street Journal.

SINOSTEEL

China's Sinosteel Engineering & Technology Co 000928.SZ said one of its units has signed a contract worth 3.1 billion yuan ($471 million) with Iran's Bafgh Kasra.

TURKCELL

Turkey's largest mobile operator Turkcell TCELL.IS is looking for deals to enter the Iranian market and is in touch with the country's fixed line and mobile operators, its chief executive said.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance ZURN.VX said it would look into insurance cover for corporate customers doing business with Iran.

(Compiled by Sarah Young; Editing by Catherine Evans) ((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)