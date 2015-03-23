LONDON The alternatives to striking a nuclear deal with Iran are not attractive, Prime Minister David Cameron warned on Monday, while saying a pact with Tehran should not be reached at any price.

"Obviously we should not do a deal at any price, but I do think the alternatives to doing a deal are not alternatives that are attractive and frankly they are not attractive for Iran," Cameron told the British parliament.

"The sanctions that we have put in place ... have done such damage to Iran that it is in their interest to conclude a deal."

The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are trying to reach a deal with Tehran by the end of this month that would restrict the most sensitive aspects of Iran's atomic programme in return for an easing of international sanctions.

