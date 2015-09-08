Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell said on Tuesday she would back the Iran nuclear deal.
"I am going to support it and I will have a statement out shortly," the Washington state lawmaker told Reuters.
Earlier on Tuesday, Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal, Gary Peters and Ron Wyden also announced they would support the agreement, securing for President Barack Obama the 41 Senate votes needed to block a final vote on a measure of disapproval.
Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, and police said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved.