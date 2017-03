LAUSANNE, Switzerland Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that Iran and world powers were narrowing their differences over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme, voicing optimism a day ahead of a self-imposed deadline for an outline accord.

"Positions are narrowing," Wang told reporters in the Swiss city of Lausanne, adding that he was "cautiously optimistic".

