WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Saturday praised the release of Americans held by Iran, but urged new sanctions on Tehran over its ballistic missile testing programme.

"I am greatly relieved by the safe return of American prisoners from Iran," the former U.S. secretary of state said in a statement following announcements of a historic and multi-faceted deal between Iran and the United States.

She said if she were elected president in November, her approach to Iran would be "to distrust and verify."

Clinton added: "Iran is still violating U.N. Security Council resolutions with its ballistic missile programme, which should be met with new sanctions designations and firm resolve."

