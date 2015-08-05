WASHINGTON Any violations by Iran of a nuclear deal reached with in July are more likely to be incremental ones rather than major violations, but they will still require a U.S. response, a U.S. Treasury official told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Adam Szubin, the U.S. Treasury's acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told a Senate panel such a "small breach" would be Iran "sticking a toe across the line" to test the United States and other world powers.

"What we need to do then is obviously hit Iran in a proportionate way, show them that those breaches have consequences. Otherwise, we're just asking for larger breaches," he said.

