WASHINGTON The U.S. political battle over the Iran nuclear agreement has gone Hollywood, thanks to a new video strongly backing the deal featuring boldface names from Jack Black and Morgan Freeman to former spy Valerie Plame and Jordan's Queen Noor.

The video by the anti-nuclear group Global Zero takes a light-hearted tone, far from the jibes, and insults thrown in Congress between Obama administration officials and Republicans who are sceptical of the deal.

"The agreement currently on the table is the best way to ensure that Iran doesn’t build a f**king bomb," actor Morgan Freeman says in the three-minute spot, in which his expletive is bleeped out.

The famous names, including veteran diplomat and former U.S. U.N. Ambassador Thomas Pickering, say the deal negotiated between the United States, other world powers and Iran is the best option available. They list dire options if it falls victim to congressional "sabotage."

U.S. lawmakers have until Sept. 17 to accept or reject the agreement.

The Obama administration has been working all-out to convince members of Congress, and the public, to back the nuclear accord. The campaign has included social media as well as testimony at hearings, classified briefings and private meetings and receptions.

The video has garnered more than 250,000 views on YouTube in the two days since it was released.

It ends with Black singing a spoof version of "Russians," Sting's popular anti-nuclear song from the Cold War era.

"And I say to you, I hope the Iranians love their children too," he sings.

