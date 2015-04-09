WASHINGTON U.S. progressive groups rallied on Thursday to persuade Democratic senators not to support a bill giving Congress a vote on a nuclear deal with Iran, echoing the White House's insistence that the measure could blow up delicate negotiations.

Five groups - CREDO, Daily Kos, Democracy for America, MoveOn.org Political Action and USAction - sent a letter warning Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Minority Whip Richard Durbin and seven other Democratic U.S. Senate leaders that they would hold them accountable if they backed legislation seen as detrimental to the talks.

Supporters say they are close to a veto-proof majority of 67 senators supporting a bill drafted by Republican Senator Bob Corker and Democratic Senator Robert Menendez giving Congress the opportunity to approve or reject sanctions relief in an Iran nuclear deal.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is due to vote on the bill on April 14. On Wednesday, Democratic senators filed amendments that, if passed, would eliminate some sections of the legislation most worrisome to Democrats.

In their letter, the liberal groups noted that they represent millions of activists around the country who have raised "tens of millions of dollars" to turn out voters and help elect Democrats.

"We urge you to support the diplomatic process, and

ensure that Democrats don’t deliver the Republicans the

votes they need to override a presidential veto of

diplomacy-killing legislation and begin yet another war

of choice in the Middle East," they wrote.

Separately, Credo organised a petition specifically targeting Senator Charles Schumer, the No. 3 Democrat in the Senate, who has come out in favour of the bill

The petition reads, "Tell Sen. Chuck Schumer: Don’t lead Senate Democrats into war with Iran." It had been signed by more than 44,000 people by Thursday morning.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)