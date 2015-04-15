U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)) (L) walks to closed door briefings with U.S Senators and Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) on nuclear negotiations with Iran on Capitol Hill in Washington April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. Senator and Republican Presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R-FL) (L) and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (R) walk to closed door briefings with fellow Senators and Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) on nuclear negotiations with Iran on Capitol Hill in Washington April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (L) departs closed door briefings with U.S Senators and Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) on nuclear negotiations with Iran on Capitol Hill in Washington April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (L) walks to closed door briefings with U.S Senators and Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) on nuclear negotiations with Iran on Capitol Hill in Washington April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

DUBAI Iran will not allow U.S. domestic politics to derail nuclear negotiations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham said on Wednesday, after U.S. President Barack Obama conceded that Congress will have the power to review any final deal.

Republicans and some Democrats in Congress had pressured Obama to allow legislative oversight of the nuclear negotiations.

"That is an issue related to their domestic affairs. We are dealing with the American government," Afkham said at a news conference carried by state television.

The development injects a new element of uncertainty into the delicate final stages of negotiations between major powers and Iran aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

(Reporting by Sam Wilkin and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Michael Georgy and Janet Lawrence)