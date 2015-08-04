WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a co-author of the bill allowing Congress to review the nuclear deal with Iran, said on Tuesday he would support the nuclear agreement.

The agreement announced on July 14 between world powers and Tehran "is a dramatic improvement over the status quo in improving global security," Kaine said in a Senate speech announcing he would back it.

Under the review bill, Congress has until Sept. 17 to accept or reject the nuclear pact. With most Republicans already opposed, support from Democrats like Kaine who strongly backed Congress' demand to review the agreement will be essential to the administration's hopes that it will survive the process.

(The story was refiled to correct the first paragraph to show he will support the nuclear agreement)

