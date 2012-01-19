ISTANBUL All sides are willing to resume negotiations to defuse a brewing crisis over Iran's nuclear programme, but the time and place need to be settled, Turkey's Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

Iranian negotiators last met counterparts from six world powers in Istanbul a year ago, and Turkey has played a leading role in trying to bring Iran back to the table.

Addressing a joint news conference with Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi, Davutoglu said: "We have to understand that both parties are willing to resume negotiations."

