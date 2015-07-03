Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
VIENNA The Iran nuclear talks could run past a July 7 deadline if the negotiators are on the verge of an agreement, a senior U.S. official said on Friday on condition of anonymity.
Asked if Iran and the major powers were "exceedingly close" to a deal whether the talks might go past that deadline, the senior U.S. official told reporters: "Is it conceivable that we would go past the 7th? Sure, it's conceivable ... But ... we want to get this done as soon as possible."
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.