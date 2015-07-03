VIENNA The Iran nuclear talks could run past a July 7 deadline if the negotiators are on the verge of an agreement, a senior U.S. official said on Friday on condition of anonymity.

Asked if Iran and the major powers were "exceedingly close" to a deal whether the talks might go past that deadline, the senior U.S. official told reporters: "Is it conceivable that we would go past the 7th? Sure, it's conceivable ... But ... we want to get this done as soon as possible."

