LAUSANNE, Switzerland Iran's negotiators plan to return home from Switzerland on Friday and will resume talks with six world powers on a historic nuclear deal next week, an Iranian official told Reuters.

The delegation is returning to Iran following news earlier on Friday of the death of President Hassan Rohani's 90-year-old mother. "We are leaving today but will resume the talks next week," the official said.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)