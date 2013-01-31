WASHINGTON The White House said on Thursday that Iran's installation of advanced uranium enrichment machines would be a "provocative step" in further violation of United Nations resolutions against Tehran's nuclear program.

Iran, in a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency, said it would introduce new centrifuges to its main enrichment plant near the central town of Natanz, according to an IAEA communication to member states seen by Reuters.

"This does not come as a surprise," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. He said the introduction of new centrifuges would result in Iran's further isolation by the international community.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)