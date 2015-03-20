BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was unsure on Friday whether a meeting between European foreign ministers and Iranian nuclear negotiators would go ahead in Lausanne on Saturday, his spokesman said.

"Mr. Steinmeier is in hourly contact with the German negotiating team in Lausanne, and it is not yet decided whether he should travel to Lausanne for the negotiations or not - or not yet," said Steinmeier's spokesman Martin Schaefer.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron discussed Iran earlier on Friday on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels, a spokeswoman for the German chancellor said.

