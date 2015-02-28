Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari (not pictured) in Baghdad, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

BRUSSELS Senior officials from Iran and six powers negotiating with Tehran over its nuclear programme will hold more talks in Montreux, Switzerland, on March 5, the European Union said on Friday.

The talks between political directors will be preceded by a series of bilateral meetings between Iran and some of the six powers - the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - starting on Monday, March 2.

"The EU is making every effort to facilitate the negotiations: we cannot miss the opportunity of a good agreement," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry would meet with Iranian nuclear negotiators in Montreux next week.

The six powers are seeking to negotiate an agreement with Tehran to address concerns that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons technology, something it denies.

Negotiators hope to meet a self-imposed March 31 deadline for an initial political deal.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Kevin Liffey)