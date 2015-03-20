BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that European leaders wanted a successful end to the Iran nuclear talks but added that the agreement needed to be credible.

"We heard about the status of the negotiations and we confirmed again that it is desirable to get a successful conclusion to these negotiations on Iran," she said at a news conference after a summit of European leaders in Brussels.

"It must be, however, be a credible agreement," she added.

The British, French and German foreign ministers are due to meet Iranian nuclear negotiators in Lausanne on Saturday, European diplomatic sources in Brussels told Reuters, adding that a final decision would depend on talks among officials on Friday.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin)