BRUSSELS The European Union extended on Tuesday a suspension of sanctions on Iran for six months following a nuclear deal between the Middle East country and six major world powers.

In a statement the EU said it had "prolonged until January 14 2016 the suspension of EU restrictive measures" on Iran.

The deal clinched on Tuesday caps more than a decade of negotiations to try to curb Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti)