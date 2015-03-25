BRUSSELS Talks between major powers and Iran on Tehran's nuclear programme aim to reach an understanding on key issues this week, but this week will not be the "end game" in the long-running negotiations, a senior European official said on Wednesday.

"What we'd like to achieve by the end of this week is an understanding on the key issues, key parameters," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "This is not the end game this week."

There would not be an agreement by the end of the week because the agreement would only be done when all the technical details were hammered out and there was quite a lot of work to be done there, the official said.

"On the substance, we made really good progress in the last weeks .. but we are not there yet," the official said.

