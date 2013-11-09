French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius makes his way to a meeting during the third day of closed-door nuclear talks at the Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool

GENEVA French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Sunday that nuclear talks between Iran and global powers had finished without an agreement and that they would continue at a later date.

"From the start, France wanted an agreement to the important question of Iran's nuclear programme. The Geneva meeting allowed us to advance, but we were not able to conclude because there are still some questions to be addressed," Fabius told reporters at the end of ministerial talks in the Swiss city.

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton would announce that senior political officials, followed by ministers, would meet again to try to clinch a deal, he said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Yeganeh Torbati)