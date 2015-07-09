French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius listens to journalists outside Palais Coburg, the venue for nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA France's foreign minister said on Thursday major powers and Iran would continue negotiating overnight to try to resolve the "difficult issues" that remained in nuclear talks.

"There are difficult points that remain, but things are all the same going in the right direction," Laurent Fabius told reporters. "Due to these conditions, I have decided to stay and work tonight and tomorrow morning. I hope we will be able to complete the metres that need to be run."

"There are good things, but there are difficult things that still need to be worked on."

(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Parisa Hafezi)