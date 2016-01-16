PARIS France will keep a close eye out to ensure that Iran's nuclear deal with diplomatic powers is strictly respected, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday in a statement.

Welcoming the deal's implementation, Fabius said that it was an important step in international efforts to control nuclear proliferation.

"By being constructively firm, France has strongly contributed to the conclusion of this agreement. It will be vigilant that it is strictly respected and implemented," Fabius said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)